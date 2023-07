79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively.

Advertisement

This was announced on Monday after the emergency meeting of the party at the party’s National Secretariat which was chaired by the Deputy National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari.

The party also shifted its planned National Executive Committee meeting which was moved to 18/19 of June for a later date.

Details Later..