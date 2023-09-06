‘Test Your Popularity Next Time’ — Ganduje Tells Atiku, Obi After Tribunal Dismissed Petitions Against Tinubu

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reacted to the outcome of petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election petitions tribunal.

The tribunal affirmed President Tinubu as the winner of Nigeria’s February 25 presidential poll.

Ganduje in a statement he personally signed hours after the tribunal’s verdict urged the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, to accept the verdict

He described the judgement as thorough, having addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners.

The APC National Chairman described the verdict as an accurate representation of the presidential election, expressing confidence that President Tinubu’s administration will fulfil its electoral promises to revitalise the country and achieve desired growth and progress.

Ganduje further noted that the decision by the PDP and LP presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to contest President Tinubu’s victory in the tribunal demonstrated their trust in the nation’s judicial system.

“I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave him and our party the APC before and during the Presidential Election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for adjudicating on the issues arising from the presidential election without fear and favour by doing the right thing. With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country.

“The judgement attests to the fact that the rule of law would always reign supreme and our hard-earned democracy would further continue to blossom beyond limits.

“For the opposition, I urge you to accept the verdict of the tribunal. There would always be another round of elections whereby you can test your popularity and acceptability from the electorates. Once more, I congratulate President Tinubu, our teeming supporters who stood by the party through thick and thin,” said Ganduje.