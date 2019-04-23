Advertisement

Mixed reactions have trailed revelation made by Former Vice President and PDP Presidential candidate in the February 23rd presidential election, Atiku Abubakar that his father, Garba Atiku Abdulkadir, hailed from Sokoto State, while his mother, Aisha Kande, hailed from Dutse, now Jigawa State.

His statement followed claims by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC that he is not a citizen of Nigeria.

The APC, in a petition filed at the presidential election tribunal, stated that Atiku was born in Cameroon and so is a Cameroonian by birth and as such, is not eligible to run for president.

Advertisement

However, Atiku has overtime, stated categorically that he hailed from Adamawa State.

Responding to APC’s claim, Atiku said, “Contrary to the allegations contained in paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 3rd respondent’s (APC’s) reply, the petitioners state that the 1st petitioner (Atiku) is a citizen of Nigeria by birth and thus qualified to vote and be voted for and returned in the election to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held on Saturday February 23, 2019 going by the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The 1st petitioner was born on November 25, 1946, in Jada, Adamawa State, by Nigerian parents and he is, therefore, a citizen of Nigeria by birth. The 1st petitioner’s father, Garba Atiku Abdulkadir, was a Nigerian by birth who hailed from Wumo in the present-day Sokoto State, while the mother, Aisha Kande, was also a Nigerian who hailed from Dutse in the present-day Jigawa State.

“The parents of the 1st Petitioner are both Fulani, a community/tribe indigenous to Nigeria.

“The birth of the 1st petitioner in Jada, in the present-day Adamawa State of Nigeria, was occasioned by the movement of his paternal grandfather called Atiku, who was an itinerant trader, from Wumo in the present-day Sokoto State to Jada in company with his friend, Ardo Usman. That in Jada, Atiku, the grandfather of the 1st petitioner, gave birth to Garba who in tum gave birth to the 1st petitioner and named him after his father, Atiku.

Advertisement

“The 1st petitioner’s mother, Aisha Kande, was the grand-daughter of Inuwa Dutse who came to Jada as an itinerant trader too from Dutse in the present-day Jigawa State. All averments concerning Germany, British Cameroons, League of Nations and Plebiscite are false and misleading in relation to the 1st petitioner and therefore completely irrelevant more so that the 1st petitioner is a Nigerian by birth within the contemplation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The averments in the aforesaid paragraphs are indeed fabricated, contrived, made in bad faith and designed to embarrass the 1st petitioner” he said.

Nigerians have however, wondered why the Waziri of Adamawa claims to hail from Adamawa state when his father hailed from Sokoto state.

See reaction by Nigerians on the social media below:

@RevNnaji

It's a pity that Atiku's multitude of SANS are not helping him logically. How was Atiku's father from Sokoto and his mother from Jigawa, yet he claims to be an indigene of Adamawa State. This is a surmasult. — UdechukwuNote (@NoteUdechukwu) April 23, 2019

Advertisement

Atiku's Grandfather was from Sokoto, his father was from Jigawa, he himself is from Adamawa, his children might be from Benue & his grandchildren from Bayelsa.. "Shifting procreation" toh badt. pic.twitter.com/nZHEdydTP1

Mr. Kermit @toluogunlesi @ogundamisi @APCNigeria @renoomokri — Realnaijakolo (@realnaijakolo) April 22, 2019

I don't know hw these APC peverts reason from their anus. If Atiku's father is from sokoto and they settled in Adamawa bc of their nomadic life, is not proper that he claims indegene of Adamawa. These guys are brainless. — Maykus Blast (@MaykusB) April 22, 2019

Yes. The constitution says if your grand parents or parents are Nigerians and you are born outside Nigeria you are a Nigerian. Atiku's grand father was from Wurno in Sokoto State. And his mother is from Jigawa State. APC! Hug transformer! https://t.co/965VHumsYH — Ogierogieomwan Vasco (@AigbeVasco) April 17, 2019

Baba just realized he hailed from sokoto not Adamawa but all I wil say is,……………president . you can kindly fill in the gap — Aderopo Michael (@AderopoM) April 23, 2019

Advertisement

If you become a Citizen of the US after being born a Nigerian, can you become a US Citizen by birth? No.



All these "turnioniown" theories you guys are wasting your time putting out is tiring.



Just stop. — Otams Princewill (@otamssweet) April 23, 2019

It happens and very possible; i have some of my cousins claiming Niger and Kaduna states while both parents are from Kwara state. They were born in those states, brought up, schooled (primary, secondary and univesity/poly) in same state. — Akanbi Olaosebikan #SaveNorthWest (@AOlaosebikan) April 23, 2019

Am hghly impresd wt the reply of Atiku's lawyers on the ? of citzenshp by birth, n I clearly remembed Prof. C. C Ifemesia of UNN sayin in my famly sittin rm in Enugu on a visit that Fulani's r itinerant in nature, n also said that all fulanis in Kano n Adamawa r frm Sokoto. — Austin Nwabufo (@AustinNwabufo) April 23, 2019

If you support atiku, you are one of the dumbest person on earth

A man that does not know his state of origin.

Father sokoto

Mother jigawa

Atiku Adamawa — AyanwaleA (@DrAyanwaleA) April 23, 2019

For more than 70yrs @atiku has been telling Nigerian he's from Adamawa. In presidential form he put Adamawa as his state of origin. In Nigeria system isn't that fraud. When opening bank account in Lagos I had to put Anambra as my state of origin even though I was born in Lagos. — Lawrence Lurrrenzo Onuzulike 🌋 (@lurrenz2015) April 23, 2019

Atiku by his own admission is not from Adamawa state.the big question is; does it now mean that atiku has been cheating on Adamawa people by way of talking leadership positions that should have gone to the ordinary real indigines of the state over the years? — Abubakar suleiman (@Abubaka67238012) April 23, 2019

How is he a citizen of adamawa if his father is from sokoto? Is your tie too tight that you can’t breath and reason well? It seems Common sense is expensive for u. — Jindu (@jinduosakwe) April 23, 2019

The chieftaincy title, Waziri of Adamawa given to @atiku must be revoked bcos d tide is getting clearly of his citizenship as a Cameroonian. — Adewale Oladipo (@adewaleoladipo7) April 22, 2019