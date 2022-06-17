THISDAY/ARISE Group Chairman Nduka Obaigbena Loses Mum

Princess Margaret Obaigbena, mother of Chairman of Thisday Newspaper and Arise TV Group, Nduka Obaigbena, is dead.

Her death was confirmed by the Royal family of Owa Kingdom of Delta State.

Margaret, who passed on at the age of 88, was a former Nursing Officer in the former Bendel State Government, which later became Delta State Government.

She also served as Special Adviser to three governors of Delta State.

She is survived by six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, among who are Prince Ben Obaigbena.

Others are Princess Isioma Ukwa, Prince Alan Glory Obaigbena, late Prince Rotimi Obaigbena, Princes Ogochukwu Aneke and Prince Nduka Obaigbena.