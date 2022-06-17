Ohanaeze Comnends Atiku’s Choice Of Okowa, Says Delta Gov ‘An Igbo Prodigy’

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, expressed joy over the emergence of Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

Okowa was announced as the running mate of PDP’s standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday.

Ohanaeze made its position known in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia.

Dr Ogbonnia described Okowa as ‘an Igbo prodigy, astute administrator, sagacious politician, brilliant physician, prudent resource manager, detribalized patriot and purveyor of morals’.

THE WHISTLER reports that Okowa, a medical doctor, is a former secretary to Ika North East Local Government; chairman, Ika North East Local Government; commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources; commissioner for Water Resources Development; commissioner for Health; secretary to the Delta State Government; senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; ECOWAS parliamentarian and governor of Delta State.

Ohanaeze stated that, “It is only grace that explains the mystery behind the profound achievements by a few in various areas of life which paradoxically present enormous challenges to many others.

“Perhaps, this explains why Okowa ennobled the various offices he held with remarkable skills, exceptional diligence, elegance and panache.”

It added that, “Okowa resonates as a team player, diverse ethnic manager with a friendly finesse and character comeliness.

“He is one of the few who has sustained in government without the elixir and grandeur delusion that has become the characteristics of many in positions of authority.

“Okowa has served both as subordinate, coordinate and super-ordinate to several persons without skirmishes. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is a quintessential gentleman.”

Dr Ogbonnia expressed optimism that Okowa’s candidacy would add electoral values to the PDP.