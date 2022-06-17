2023: Don’t Divert N150 Billion ‘Delta Money’ For Atiku’s Campaign, Omo-Agege Warns Okowa

Following Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s announcement as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has cautioned the governor against using Delta State money to fund the party’s presidential campaign.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, had announced Okowa as his running mate on Thursday.

Omo-Agege, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has consistently criticised Okowa’s administration as part of his strategy to get into the Delta State Government House.

In a statement sent to THE WHISTLER by his Director of Media Strategy, Ima Niboro, Omo-Agege said his fresh caution to Okowa “became necessary in the light of credible intelligence at its disposal that the 2023 General Election is a PDP conduit pipe to loot the state.”

The statement partly reads: “It is sad that on a day the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike approved immediate payment of outstanding gratuities, pension arrears and death benefits for retirees of Rivers State Public Service, the Delta State House of Assembly approved N25 billion loan for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa allegedly to plant palm trees.

“This is coming barely 49 days after the embattled PDP candidate, Okowa’s yes-man and Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori or Francis approved a controversial N150 billion loan.

“We have sufficient grounds to suspect that these loans are being taken to prosecute Atiku’s presidential campaign. We will not stand by and watch Okowa impoverish our people in order to enthrone a man who has nothing to offer Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general.

“If Governor Okowa had devoted half of the time he used in pursuing his Vice Presidential ambition to focus on governance, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“As of today, the government is owing retirees over seven years of gratuities, pension arrears and death benefits while the state goes on autopilot for Okowa to pursue his personal ambition. Most retirees have resorted to commercial tricycle, popularly called Keke, for survival, some are bedridden, others have resigned to fate or even died while waiting for the present administration to pay their entitlements after 35 years of meritorious service to state and country,” the organisation said.