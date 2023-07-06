THREADS: Adekunle Gold, Ebuka, Other Nigerian Celebrities Join New Social Media App

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the launch of a new social media app, Threads, by Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, a trove of Nigerian celebrities and influencers are now migrating to the platform.

Nigerian musicians including Adekunle Gold, Blaqbonez, Chike, Sean Tizzle, Maleek Berry, YCEE, Dremo, Bayani and Darey Art Alade have joined the app touted to rival Twitter.

Others include nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo, Beverly Naya, Ruth Kadiri and Ronke Odusanya.

Skitmakers Mr Macaroni, Crazeclown, Josh2funny, comedian Kennyblaq and TV host, Ebuka have also joined the platform.

Mr Macaroni on Threads App

Other celebrities on the app include film producers Pheelz and Samklef; social media influencers Tunde Ednut and Linda Ikeji; health influencer, Aproko Doctor.

In his first post on the platform Mr Macaroni said, “Nothing to dread using thread, It’s the same playbook from the owner of Facebook”

Ebuka on his part posted a picture of himself and captioned it, “Twitter never saw this”

Ebuka on Threads App

Meta CEO, Zuckerberg described the new app as an open, friendly space for conversation.

The release of Threads comes days after Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, announced the controversial decision to limit the number of tweets that users can view per day.

The new app has a very similar layout to Twitter, with many of the same major features.

Posts on Threads can be up to 500 characters long and include links, pictures, and videos of up to five minutes.