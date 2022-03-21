Three Die In BUA Cement Fire Incident In Sokoto

BUA Cement Plc has revealed that three third-party contractor’s staff died during the fire incident which occurred at a diesel storage tank farm located at one of its factories in Sokoto State.

The fire incident occurred while routine maintenance work was ongoing on in one of the storage tanks by a third-party contractor, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The fire incident occurred on March 18, 2022, according to the cement manufacturer.

But BUA revealed that the cause of the fire outbreak at the depot has not been ascertained.

According to the company, operations at the plant and production were temporarily suspended to prevent further escalation.

It further revealed that the shut down plant has been reopened for operation.

BUA said, “The incident occurred whilst routine maintenance work was ongoing on one of the storage tanks by a third-party contractor.

“Immediately the incident occurred, emergency services were alerted and our team swiftly responded to prevent the extension of the damage to our main plant and equipment. We are however able to confirm the regrettable loss of three members of the third-party contractor’s staff.

“While we are working assiduously to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak at the depot, which had in place adequate safety and control mechanisms, members of the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service and our fire department were able to bring the fire under control on the 20th of March, 2022.

“We would also like to note that operations at the plant and production which were shut down in the aftermath of the incident as a precautionary and preventive measure have since resumed at the factory- which was unaffected by the incident.”