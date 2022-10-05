Three Years After Approval, Zamfara To Be Begin N30,000 Minimum Wage Payment In November

The Zamfara state government will commence the payment of the N30,000 monthly minimum wage from November 2022.

The Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, made the disclosure while receiving the agreement and copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government and the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC.

The NLC was represented by Mr Sani Halilu in the state.

The statement signed by Babangida Zurmi, the spokesperson to the Deputy Governor, said the MOU was reached following a series of meetings between representatives of the state government and two trade unions, the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He attributed non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to the lingering security challenges and the economic situation in the country as well as economic constraints.

Recall that president Muhammadu Buhari had signed a new law that raised the minimum wage to N30,00 in 2019.

But Zamfara, Abia, Imo States among others were among the states that have failed to implement the new wage.

Labour unions had kicked against states that were reluctant in implementing the minimum wage.

Nasiha said, “Bello Matawalle, has approved the commencement of payment of the new minimum wage from November and further expressed satisfaction with the show of maturity and understanding demonstrated by the labour unions during the negotiation and engagement with government officials.

“Their understanding led to the amicable resolutions to implement the N30,000 minimum wage in November.

“The current economic situation and the lingering security challenges are among factors the government considered before agreeing to implement the new wage.”