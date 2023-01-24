Thugs Invade Tinubu Campaign Rally In Abia

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Suspected political thugs believed to working for the Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, on Tuesday invaded the venue of the APC Presidential campaign rally at the Umuahia township stadium.

The thugs who wore face caps bearing the picture and name of Chief Emenike attacked the supporters of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The thugs, without minding the presence of the security personnel at the stadium, attacked Orji’s supporters and ordered them to leave the venue of the campaign rally.

Our correspondent who was at the rally could not immediately ascertain the immediate cause of the attack on the supporters of the Senate Chief Whip as none of the invaders was willing to say anything.

However, Kalu has been repeatedly accused by the Chief Emenike controlled APC in the state of indulging in anti party activities, an accusation which he had since denied.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is yet to arrive at the venue of the campaign rally as at the time of filling this report.

VIDEO: Suspected political thugs invade venue of @OfficialAPCNg Presidential campaign rally at Umuahia township stadium. pic.twitter.com/C2Iw4Ltlz7 — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) January 24, 2023

Recall that a socio-political group, Abia Rebirth Initiative, ARI, had cautioned Chief Emenike against importing thugs from the neighbouring states to the venue of the rally.

The group said Chief Emenike had concluded arrangements to bring thugs at the rally to unleash mayhem on some political figures and their supporters in the state, warning that this will have a grave implication.

ARI in a statement on Tuesday through its National Coordinator, James Nwaokike, said it has been at the forefront of advocating for a peaceful campaign in the state, warning political figures against reversing gains made in building a culture of peace and tolerance in the state.

The statement read in part, “We have it on good authority that High Chief Ikechi Emenike and his co-travellers have imported at least 1000 thugs from Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi and parts of Akwa Ibom to storm the venue of campaign rally of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Umuahia.

“Information available to us indicates that his prime target is the Chief Whip of the Senate and leader of APC in Abia State, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and his supporters numbering more than 60,000, such as the Reality Organization, OUK Movement etc.

“High Chief Emenike has shown bitterness against his party leaders, though needlessly and unjustified. This latest attempt is in a bid to cause tension and avoidable chaos in a politically volatile environment like Abia.

“He wants to unleash his foot soldiers and imported thugs against Sen. Kalu and those loyal to him at the campaign rally. This is not in the interest of anyone and must be avoided.”

The group however called on the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, the Director DSS and other relevant security agencies to swing into action and avert a possible bloodshed in Abia.