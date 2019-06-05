Time For Gender Inclusion, Women Coalition Roots For Onyejeocha, Bukar

A group on the platform of Coalition of Women in Governance have decried the masculine inclined leadership in Nigeria which they said is not working well and called for feminization of leadership in the 9th House of Representatives.

The group which is backing the emergence of Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Khadijat Bukar Abba Ibrahim, say the duo remain the most credible, authentic and suited for the high office of Speaker and Deputy of the 9th Assembly

Convener, Women in Politics Ebere Ifendu, while briefing the media in Abuja Wednesday, said “If she (Onyejeocha) goes in as the speaker she would be able to galvanise all members to bring development to the country and not for personal aggrandizement”

“She is contesting for office not because she is a woman but because she is competent and qualified for the office. She is a ranking member of the house on her 4th term in office”.

According to Ifendu “Nigeria is too masculine-inclined in terms of leadership and it is not working well. We have an opportunity to break ranks with the norm and demonstrate that 20 years of democracy, Nigeria has come full circles by electing a credible, untainted and passion driven woman to set a new paradigm in leading the House of Reps.

“Over the course of the past few weeks, we have remained strident in our call not only for gender equity but for geographical balance in the choice of who emerges as the Speaker of the 9th House of Reps.

“We remain highly persuaded and motivated more than ever that Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Khadijat Bukar remain the most credible, authentic and suited for the high office of Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

“Our motivation is further galvanized by the show of shame on a national TV today by the spokespersons of two of the contestants for the position – Hons. Abdulmumin Jibrin and Afam Oghene.”

Ifendu alleged that “these two demonstrated on behalf of their principals – Femi Gbajabiamila and Umar Mohammed Bago- that the clamour for the Speakership is for the spoils of office.

“It is even more insulting for them to suggest that there are no other candidates for the Office of Speaker. It should be reiterated that the position for office is for those with a vision for a House leadership without hanging questions on their characters and those that can deliver on the mandate of promoting good governance and working with the executive in realizing the NEXT LEVEL Agenda.

“Secondly, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is eminently qualified as a ranking member of the House of Reps being her fourth-term in office. History shows that even in the United States a woman, Nancy Pelosi, is holding up eminently well as the Speaker.”

The coalition maintained that “It is our belief that Hons. Onyejeocha and Bukar Abba Ibrahim as Speaker and Deputy of the 9th Assembly will redirect the belief of Nigerians that the parliament has not worked for them by promoting transparency, accountability and openness.

“We, therefore, appeal to all new members of the House of Reps to think Nigeria by voting for gender balance, geographical equity and moderation.”

In her remarks, Barrister Esther Uzoma noted that “Nigerian women today are gathered from all parts of the country to make a case for Onyejeocha and Khadijat Abba Ibrahim who without the support of a godfather have been returned for the 4th term individually, which implies they must be doing something right.

She maintained that “Onyejeocha and Abba Ibrahim should be voted to show to the committee of nations that Nigeria politics is inclusive.”