TINUBU: 25,000 Nigerians Sign Petition Asking U.S. To Review APC Presidential Candidate’s Drug Links

No fewer than 25,000 persons have signed a petition to ask the United State Government to re-open a case on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s alleged links with drug cartels in the early nineties.

The petition which was started by one Ade Lani on Change.org has, in less than 24 hours, generated a lot of social media reactions with “USA – Sign the Petition” currently trending on Twitter.

Lani, who started the petition, said reviewing Tinubu’s alleged drug dealings in the US will enable Nigerians to know the character and history of the presidential candidate.

“They will be able to make the right decision on who they commit their future and leadership of the country too,” he added.

Some Nigerians who appended their signature to the petition commented on their reasons for signing.

Omotola Adebayo said, “I am a Nigerian, and allegations like this shouldn’t be swept under the rug. Drug trafficking is a serious offence and nobody is against the law”

Joseph Ajiere, “I’m signing this petition because I deserve to know the truth about Emilokan.”

Stephen Azubuike, “We need to know the records of our potential leaders”

Kenneth Eke “It will go a long way help my country make more informed decision in the upcoming 2023 presidential election”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how Tinubu’s alleged links to drug trade might affect his presidential ambition

Per the report, a search for information on Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, on several open-source websites and LexisNexis databases will yield copious details of previous associations with sundry crimes while in the United States of America in the 1990s.

A report first published in 2015 by thedailybeast.com claimed that Tinubu was a clear accomplice in a drug and money laundering case involving two Nigerians– Adegboyega Mueez Akanda and his nephew, Abiodun Agbele. A United States Government Narcotics Attaché in its embassy in Nigeria, Andre W. Kellum, claimed in an Affidavit dated 1992 that the two Nigerians were part of an organization that distributed cocaine, which was operated by Tinubu.

Also, an amount exceeding $1.4 million dollars, was seized from his account, despite being on a $2, 800 salary.

When asked to comment on Tinubu’s dark past, Bayo Onanuga, spokesman for his presidential campaign, could not hide his anger and disgust.

After several calls and text messages, he finally called back and railed at the reporter. “You’re a journalist, right? You people just like digging up a dead matter. The case happened 30 years ago. It’s a dead matter, finished.”