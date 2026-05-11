Tinubu Arrives In Nairobi For Africa Forward Summit

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President Bola Tinubu arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya, early Monday to participate in the Africa Forward Summit focused on investment and sustainable development across Africa.

The President’s aircraft touched down at about 12:18 a.m. local time, according to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday in Nairobi.

Tinubu was received by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina, senior Kenyan officials and members of Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Nairobi.

The Africa-France Summit is co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, bringing together African leaders, policymakers, investors and development partners to discuss growth, innovation and strategic continental partnerships.

Tinubu’s participation underscores Nigeria’s commitment to advancing African unity, strengthening regional economic cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating sustainable development and infrastructure growth across the continent.

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The summit will focus on economic transformation, digital innovation, trade expansion, infrastructure development, climate resilience and practical strategies designed to promote collective prosperity and long-term development throughout Africa and beyond.

During the summit, Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral and multilateral engagements aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic relations with African countries and reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership role on the continent.

The president’s attendance reflects the administration’s commitment to promoting African-driven solutions to continental challenges and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda through strategic international engagement, diplomacy and investment partnerships across Africa.

Tinubu is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, among other officials.

Others on the delegation include Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

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Also accompanying the president are Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, Mrs Omotenioye Majekodunmi, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Amb. Ayodele Oke, alongside senior officials involved in climate, diplomacy and investment promotion matters.