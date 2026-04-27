ADC Chieftain Slams Tinubu Over Worsening Power Crisis

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The electricity crisis in Nigeria has taken a fresh political turn as a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, launched an attack on President Bola Tinubu over the worsening state of the power sector.

In a statement issued on Monday, Eze criticised the President for attributing the country’s persistent electricity challenges to past administrations.

He described the move as an attempt to deflect responsibility from his government’s perceived failures.

The ADC chieftain recalled Tinubu’s campaign promise ahead of the 2023 general elections, where he pledged to fix Nigeria’s long-standing power sector crisis through reforms.

According to Eze, the current situation reflects the opposite, with widespread outages and repeated national grid collapses across the country.

“Today, what Nigerians are witnessing is total and horrifying darkness. The power sector has collapsed, with the national grid crashing at will and no lasting solution in sight,” he said.

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Eze argued that rather than shifting blame, the President should take responsibility and apologise to Nigerians for failing to deliver on his promise despite significant budgetary allocations to the sector over the past three years.

He further described the administration’s performance as disappointing, accusing it of ineptitude, corruption, and excessive borrowing, while insisting that the electricity situation has continued to deteriorate.

The ADC chieftain also raised concerns about the safety of electricity workers, noting that public frustration over poor power supply has increasingly been directed at them.

Responding to Tinubu’s recent claim that flaws in the privatisation of the power sector by previous administrations are responsible for current challenges, Eze dismissed the argument, stating that the President had promised solutions, not excuses.

“Even if the privatisation process was flawed, Tinubu assured Nigerians he would fix it. He never said he would blame past governments,” Eze stated.

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He also referenced Tinubu’s campaign remark urging Nigerians not to vote for him if he failed to improve electricity supply, saying the current situation suggests that the President has fallen short of that commitment.

Eze urged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable, adding that continued hardship and poor electricity supply have heightened public dissatisfaction with the government.

Tinubu had earlier maintained that structural weaknesses embedded in the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector have hindered progress over the years, a position that continues to generate debate among political stakeholders.