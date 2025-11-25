Tinubu Approves Baguda As MD Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Dr Suleiman Baguda as the Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPH) Kware in Sokoto State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the hospital’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Abdullahi Gada, on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Gada said the confirmation was communicated through the Minister of State, Health, Dr Adekunle Salako, adding that it was for the initial term of four years beginning from Nov. 14, 2025.

Before his appointment, Baguda, a Consultant Physiatrist was the acting Medical Director of the hospital with vast experience in Psychiatry from the Aminu Kano Teaching Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Guru and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi,along with other specialised skills and trainings.

Gada expressed appreciation for the president’s recognition, adding that the hospital community welcomed the development and wished the medical director a successful tenure.