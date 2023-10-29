Tinubu, Atiku Extol Late Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland: ‘He Had Masterful Way Of Handling Issues’

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi State, His Royal Majesty, Ado Ibrahim, who passed away at the age of 94 on Sunday.

Ibrahim ascended the revered throne in 1997, serving as the fourth traditional ruler of Ebiraland until Sunday morning.

President Tinubu, on Sunday, described the late monarch as a “peace-loving, affable, and cerebral” leader who had a “masterful way of handling issues.”

The late monarch succeeded Alhaji Muhammed Sani Omolori, the former Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, who reigned from 1957 to 1997.

Ibrahim was the son of the second paramount ruler of Ebiraland, Attah Ibrahim Onoruoiza.

Reacting to the monarch’s passing on Sunday, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, described him as “a custodian of our traditional norms and an inspiration” to the people he left behind.

“I, on behalf of my family, commiserate with the people of Ebira land and the government and people of Kogi State over this loss.

“I pray that Allah, the benevolent and the merciful, will forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest in paradise,” Atiku said in a statement.