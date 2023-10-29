JUST IN: Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Ado Ibrahim Dies At 94

The paramount leader of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Ado Ibrahim, has breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday.

A member of one of the ruling clans of Ebiraland confirmed the news to THE WHISTLER, saying the monarch died at the age of 94.

Ibrahim ascended to the throne as the fourth traditional ruler of Ebiraland on June 2, 1997, succeeding the late Alhaji Muhammed Sani Omolori, the former Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Born on February 7, 1927, Ibrahim was the son of the second paramount ruler of Ebiraland, AbdulRahman Ado Ibrahim.

More details to follow…