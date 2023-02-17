Tinubu Campaign Demands Access To INEC Server During Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign council has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant political parties access to its “central server” to monitor the results of the forthcoming elections in real-time.

Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, made the request on Friday.

According to Keyamo who doubles as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, granting all political parties real-time access to the server will boost the credibility of the poll.

“If BVAS results are transmitted to a central server from the units, it means the central server is a Collation Center for this purpose. Therefore, for transparency, should ALL PARTIES not be represented at the location of the Central Server & see the results arrive? @inecnigeria” Keyamo tweeted to the electoral umpire.

The minister’s request is coming days after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the ruling party of planning to rig the forthcoming general election by hacking into INEC’s server to manipulate the results to favour its presidential candidate.

The Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, made the claim during the party’s recent campaign rally held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano State.

“We shall not accept any attempt by anybody to manipulate the electoral process.

“We are aware they have brought in hackers to hack the BVAS and to hack the INEC server. We will not let them,” Tambuwal declared.

THE WHISTLER reports that as part of efforts to strengthen its election management process and enhance the transparency of elections in Nigeria, INEC introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV)” in 2020.

The IReV was introduced together with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), which combines fingerprint and facial recognition for voter verification to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the country.