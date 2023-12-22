Tinubu Concerned About Recovering Nigeria’s Stolen Wealth – Justice Minister Fagbemi

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, has said President Bola Tinubu is concerned about recovering Nigeria’s stolen wealth.

He also said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is important in the president’s fight against corruption.

The AGF said this on Thursday, during the commissioning of the new office complex of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

He said: “The EFCC is pivotal in the Tinubu administration’s plan to remove impediment to accountability in governing institutions and strengthening mechanisms and platforms by which Nigerians can hold public officers to account.”

According to Fagbemi, the recovery and repatriation of Nigerian stolen wealth has been of great concern to Tinubu’s administration, adding that, “the EFCC is expected to continue to lead the charge to trace, recover and facilitate the return of our stolen wealth.”

He also hinted that the government is planning to embark on reforms aimed at strengthening legal frameworks geared towards improving the Commission’s investigation and assets recovery efforts.

The chief law officer of the nation reminded officers of the Commission of their obligations to always conduct their affairs strictly in accordance with the rule of law.

He said: “Beyond providing accommodation for the personnel of the Commission, it is the contemplation of this administration to remove every institutional and legal obstacle encumbering the Commission.

“Myself and the Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede are in accord on this, and I hope all personnel of the Commission will appreciate the fact that corruption is best fought within the ambit of the law.”

Meanwhile during the welcoming address, the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, described the commissioning of the Ilorin Zonal Command’s office complex as “a dream come true”, pointing out that the occasion was a fulfilment of a promise he made a few days ago when he was in Ilorin on a familiarisation visit.

He recalled that the office which was established in 2019, began operation from a rented apartment not too far from the new site, noting that the desire to have a more secured environment for operational and administrative works informed the commissioning of the new office.

The EFCC boss commended the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his contribution to the successful delivery of the project.

He also acknowledged the support of the Presidency and the National Assembly in appropriating funds for the completion of the project.

He further stated that “the anti-corruption thrust of the present administration is backed with political will” and assured that “the EFCC is ready to carry on with the fight in accordance with the rule of law.”