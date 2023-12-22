‘You’re The Esther Of Our Time’ – US-Based Doctor Celebrates Imo Rep Princess Miriam Onuoha’s Birthday

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A US-based Public Health Physician, Dr Stella Onuoha-Obilor has extended heart-felt birthday wishes to Hon. Princess Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, Member representing Okigwe North in the House of Representatives.

Drawing parallels with the biblical Esther, known for her courage and grace, Dr Onuoha-Obilor underscored Princess Miriam Onuoha’s leadership qualities in serving her constituents.

Onuoha, a high-ranking rep-member celebrated her 58th birthday on Thursday. She has been recognized not only for her political tenacity but also for the positive impact she has made in the lives of her constituents.

In her congratulatory message, Dr Onuoha-Obilor acknowledged Princess Miriam Onuoha’s role as a blessing to the Onuoha family, Okigwe North, Imo state, and Nigeria as a whole.

She described the astute legislator as an epitome of knowledge and the zenith of beauty!

She wrote, “I wanted to use this opportunity to thank the good Lord for all that He Has done in your life. You are a woman of great grace and the Esther of our time.

“May God continue to show up and come through for you whenever you need Him.

“I will continue to lift you up in prayers because the love I have for you is immeasurable. You are a blessing to the Onuoha family, Okigwe North, Imo state, and Nigeria at large.

“Continue to positively impact the lives of your constituents because to whom much is given much is not just expected but required.”