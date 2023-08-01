Tinubu Continuing Buhari’s Failed Promises, Atiku Faults National Broadcast

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast delivered on Monday, describing it as deceptive, and a mere attempt to dissuade organized labour from going ahead with their planned nationwide protest.

Atiku, who spoke through his media aide, Phrank Shuaibu, accused Tinubu of removing petrol subsidy without providing a clear plan to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians who have faced economic hardships since the All Progressives Congress came to power in 2015.

The former VP questioned the feasibility of Tinubu’s proposed plans highlighted in the broadcast, such as providing N50,000 grants to small businesses, arguing that they are continuation of “failed promises” of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Tinubu’s speech was hurriedly put together in order to dissuade the suffering masses and the organised labour from embarking on protests. Rather than apologise for removing subsidy without providing a cushion for the poor, he went about accusing subsidy thieves of being behind the current suffering. If he is sure of this, why hasn’t he arrested them?

“Tinubu also lied when he claimed that he had for years been an advocate of subsidy removal. This was a man who in 2012 described petrol subsidy removal as “the Goodluck Jonathan tax” and sponsored protests in Lagos State. After he dubiously got to power, he lacked imagination on how to address the issue and then removed the subsidy but without a plan,” said Shuaibu.

According to Atiku, the country’s low minimum wage should have taken place before the removal of petrol subsidy, saying “This is the height of cluelessness, putting the cart before the horse.”

“Tinubu says he will provide N50,000 (roughly $60) to 1, 300 nano businesses. This is reminiscent of the dubious trader moni and the monthly N20,000 spent on the public works programme of the last APC government which not only failed to stimulate the economy but also worsened poverty as funds went into private pockets.

“What mechanism is in place to ensure that poor Nigerians access this? The answer is none. This is nothing but deception as we shall all see in the coming weeks.”

Shuaibu further faulted the plan to give 500,000 hectares of land to farmers without first addressing the problem of insecurity.

“The Land Use Act puts lands under the purview of the governors. His so-called plan to provide 500,000 hectares is just part of the deception and a continuation of Buhari’s failed promises. Besides, just on Saturday, farmers were killed and others kidnapped in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State. Till now, there has not been a word from the Presidential Villa.

“Most of the communities being attacked are agrarian communities which rely on farming. What sort of plan can you implement in the agric sector without first tackling insecurity?

Atiku was one of President Tinubu’s main rivals in the February 25 presidential election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared was won by the former Lagos governor.