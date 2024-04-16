Tinubu Declares April 7 National Police Day

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As Rivers State Police Bags Command Commissioner Of The Year

The President, Bola Tinubu has declared April 7 as National Police Day.

The president made the declaration at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Award and Commendation Ceremony in Abuja, on Monday.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, disclosed the Federal Government’s approval of the first week of April as police week and the last day of the week as National Police Day.

He said, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, in our tradition of honouring the Police Force in the life of this great nation, we have approved the adoption of the first week of April as Police Week.

“Furthermore, the last day of the week, April 7th, is hereby declared National Police Day in Nigeria.

“Tonight, I must remind you that we don’t see you as just the shields of the nation, we don’t see you as robots.”

The president, while giving his remarks, noted that the Tinubu-led administration was focused on transforming the force into a modern professional and accountable institution.

He identified the overhaul of the institutional mentality and that of the officers as a conduit to achieving such a feat.

The president noted that his administration had initiated wide-ranging reforms to revitalise the nation’s police force since assuming office in 2023.

“At a time in Nigeria’s history, when the nation’s security architecture is being stretched beyond elastic limits, the citizens have been able to endure in the face of security threats as well as attacks on their lives and livelihoods due to the commitment of the police.

“Your exemplary valour doesn’t only represent the pinnacle of patriotism that binds us but also instils confidence that brighter days lie just beyond the horizon,” he said.

He further emphasised the need to engage men and women of the force in training and capacity-building to equip them with the expertise required to execute the task of modern policing.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, described the maiden award ceremony as one that demonstrates the meritorious, guided principles that should shape everyday personnel actions and decisions.

He said the institution would recognise disciplined officers who diligently execute investigations and prosecutions, and whose meticulous attention to detail and unwavering pursuit of justice in the nation’s criminal justice system is unstaggering.

Egbetokun said, “Their efforts have brought offenders to justice, delivered closure to victims and reinforced the rule of law, transforming justice from a mere concept into tangible reality for all.

“I will also be presented in 16 categories, including Cyber Crime Buster, CP of the Year, community policing, investigator gallantry and integrity, among others.

“As part of this commitment, the force remains vigilant in sanctioning those who have acted unprofessionally or in violation of the code of conduct in the course of their duties.

“The Awards Night serves not only as a platform for celebration but also as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility within law enforcement.”

The highlight of the event was the award and recognition session that revealed the 2024 Command Commissioner of Police of the Year and the police officer of the Year.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatunji Disu had bagged this award.

Also, the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Shaba Aliu won the Police Officer of the Year for his civil relations gesture with the community.

A Post humour Award Memorial recognition was given to the families of the officers gruesomely killed by armed men in Delta State.

They include families of Late Bako Angbashim, Insp. Irorere Friday, Inspr. Abe Olubunmi (IRT), Serg. Life. Elisha (51 PMF Benin) Serg. Allan Aniette 51 PMF Benin, Serg. Ejemito Friday 51 PMF Benin and Serg. Ayere Paul (IRT).

Also Inspector General of Police Recognition Awards was presented to CP Benneth Igwe of FCT Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, CP Delta State, DSP Isaac Solomon Iko Ojo and Men of Adamawa State Command.

Recognition Award was also presented to all the SPECIAL Squad 1 Lagos State Command, ASP Iro Shuaibu, Inspec. Atagbede Eneojo, and ASP Godwin Hosea.

Present at the event were Service Chiefs, Heads of Sister services like Custom, Immigration, DSS, and EFCC, members of the National Assembly, the Minister of Police Affairs, the Chairman Police Service Commission, Retired IGPs and Retired DIGs.

The Winners Are:

CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji – Winner Crime Buster of the Year Grade III Alabi Kayode – Traffic Warden of the Year Corporal Abbey Yetumde – Police Sportman oF the Year CP Muhammed Usaini Gumei – Community Policing Advocate of the Year Police SP Haruna Abdullahi (Kano State PPRO) – Police Public Relation Officer of the Year ACP Dere Yusuf Olalekan (Medical Officer Ondo State Command) – Police Medical Personnel of the Year ASP Nnamdi Egbunike – Cyber Crime Buster oF the Year SP Kasumu Rilwan Oluropo – Investigator of the Year Inspector Onyia Everistus (SCID, Enigi Command) – Detective of the Year Patrol Team From 40 PMF (Taraba Command) – Patrol Team of the Year CSP Shaba Aliyu – Divisional Police Officer of the Year DPO

12 ACP Muhammad Z Musa – Area commander of the Year