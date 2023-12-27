‘Tinubu Deeply Shaken…Our Pain Transcends Religion’ — VP Shettima Tells Families Of 155 Killed In Plateau

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Vice President Kashim Shettima visited crisis-ravaged communities in Plateau State on Wednesday to condole with residents and the state government over the recent killing of 155 people in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state.

The coordinated attacks which took place across 20 rural communities in the LGAs were attributed to armed bandits.

At least 10,000 residents were reported to have been displaced during the three-day attack from December 23 to December 25, 2023.

Shettima, during his visit, informed the grieving families that President Bola Tinubu is “deeply shaken” by the tragedy and “shares in this unspeakable sorrow that has shattered the joy of Christmas across the country.”

The VP said, “When one community bleeds, the entire nation feels the pain. The pain we feel now transcends ethnicity or religion, geography or politics. The grief that binds us is a testament to our shared humanity, not differences.”

Shettima acknowledged that “it is an indescribable nightmare to bury families,” describing it as a rare experience that is much more unbearable than losing one or two loved ones.

“We cannot fathom the depth of this grief beyond the experience of the bereaved. We can only offer to assuage your pain. What has happened to you is a funeral for the entire nation. Our hearts bleed alongside yours, our dear brothers and sisters in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and all over Plateau State,” he stated.

According to the VP, the Tinubu administration is determined to protect the people and ensure justice is served.

“Your blood, your tears, and your cries stain our collective conscience. We are here for you, we are here, resolute in our commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of these mindless killings face the full force of the law,” Shettima vowed.

Shettima further appealed to Plateau citizens to resist sectional divisions or hatred towards one another, promising that the government will ensure justice and security.

“This violence persists due to this dangerous practice of treating criminals as ambassadors of their group, where the law is taken into our hands, and where protection fails. But this is not the case now. This is a promise,” the Vice President stated.