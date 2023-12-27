JUST IN: Four INEC Directors Ordered To Exit Commission

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered four of its directors to exit the commission in compliance with the Federal Governmentt’s eight-year tenure policy for directors in the public service.

In a press statement on Wednesday, INEC announced that it has approved the retirement of the directors who have served for eight or more years, in line with a circular issued by the Federal Government in July.

The affected directors include two heads of departments at the INEC headquarters in Abuja and two administrative secretaries in state offices.

They will be proceeding on terminal leave, according to the statement.

Announcing the development, INEC’s spokesperson, Sam Olumekun, said: “Following the Federal Government Circular HSCF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37 issued on 27th July 2023, the Commission has approved the implementation of a policy mandating all Directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

“As per this directive, four Directors of the Commission will proceed on terminal leave. Two of them serve as Heads of Departments at the National Headquarters, while the other two are deployed as Administrative Secretaries in our State offices. However, it’s important to note that Clinical Officers in the medical cadre are exempt from this policy, as clarified in Circular MH. 7205/T/31 dated 7th September 2023.”