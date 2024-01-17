Tinubu Demands Punishment Of ‘Illegal Miners’ Behind Ibadan Explosion

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has expressed outrage over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, which killed two persons and wounded about 77 others.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said “It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners.

“Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished.”

The explosion, which destroyed several buildings, vehicles and properties, is believed to have been caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in a houses in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

According to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed the cause of the explosion.

The governor commiserated with victims of the blast and directed emergency services to the site.

President Tinubu has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.

NEMA had said over 20 houses were affected by the explosion. It said in an earlier statement that search and rescue operations were ongoing at the scene, adding tthat resources were being mobilized to support the operations.