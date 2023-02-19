TINUBU: Hours After ‘Payback’ Demand, Buhari Sends Message To Nigerians Ahead Of Saturday’s Presidential Election

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday appealed to Nigerians to support the candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Saturday’s presidential election.

Advertisement

In a fresh message to Nigerians, Buhari said he trusts Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build on his administration’s achievements and bring development to citizens of the country.

Buhari’s message came after Tinubu’s campaign council demanded “payback” from the president for the support he received from the former Lagos governor to emerge president in 2015.

Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the Tinubu presidential campaign council, had reminded President Buhari of how his principal vigorously campaigned and helped him to unseat a sitting president in 2015.

“Tinubu’s past support for Buhari should translate to Buhari’s support for Tinubu in 2023. According to Prophet Muhammed(PBOH): “If anyone does you a kindness, recompense him; but if you have not the means to do so, pray for him until you feel that you have compensated him,” Onanuga had tweeted last week.

In another tweet on Saturday, Onanuga shared a video of Tinubu canvassing for votes for Buhari in 2015. He captioned it: “Tinubu then in 2014/2015 campaigning vigorously for Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta. It should be pay back time, I believe.”

Advertisement

Tinubu then in 2014/2015 campaigning vigorously for Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta. It should be pay back time, I believe. https://t.co/ZD7z3VWTvx — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) February 17, 2023

The APC campaign spokesperson made the tweets against the backdrop of reports that persons around President Buhari are working against Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Buhari, however, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday: “Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions.

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

“I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements.

Advertisement

“Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

“I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”