BBTitans: Nigeria’s Presidential Election To Keep Ebuka Away From Show As Yaya, Marvin ‘Disappointed’ Over Eviction

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Titans housemates Maya (Marvin and Yaya) have been evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The pair were evicted after the co-host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, openly stated that some housemates exchanged body fluids.

Marvin and Yaya’s eviction was announced by one of the hosts, Lawrence Maleka, during the live show on Sunday.

After the pair were evicted, Maya said, “I’m disappointed, I feel that Marvin and I would have had a good ride.”

Marvin, in his remarks, said Yaya is “God sent”, adding that he connected most with her.

Meanwhile, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that he will not appear as the co-host in the next eviction show because of Nigeria’s presidential election that will be held on 25th February, but promised to be present a week after.

Advertisement

Last week, after the nomination show on Monday 13 February, the heads of house Thabana (Thabang and Nana) used their veto power to save Juvone (Justin and Yvonne) and replaced them with Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia)

Six pairs of housemates that were nominated for eviction this week are Kanaga, and Blue Aiva, (Kaniva), Blaqboi and Ipeleng ( Blaqleng), Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle), Marvin and Yaya (Maya), Yemi Cregx and Nelisa (Yelisa), and Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia)

Last Sunday, Mmeli and Jennie O were evicted from the show. There are now 16 contestants competing for the $100,000 grand prize.