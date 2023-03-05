Tinubu In Lagos Ahead Of Governorship Election

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday visited Lagos, in an homecoming of sort, during which he promised Nigerians that he would not disappoint them.

Advertisement

Tinubu was received by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and other top government functionaries in Lagos.

The visit is coming ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for March 11.

The former Lagos State governor later proceeded to the Iga-Iduganran Palace where the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, some other traditional rulers in the state and White Cap chiefs were already waiting.

This was disclosed in a statement by Office of President-elect, which was signed by Tunde Rahman.

“Addressing the modest crowd gathered inside the palace, Asíwájú likened the primaries and election he went through to a World Cup tournament while thanking God and the people for his eventual victory.

Advertisement

“He said his message was one of gratitude, adding, however, that he would work assiduously for Nigeria from the get-go and would not disappoint the people.

“Speaking in Yoruba, he specifically thanked Oba Akiolu and traditional rulers in the state for their prayers and support.

“Oba Akiolu described the president-elect as a special breed “who is destined for leadership at the very top,” the statement said.

According to the statement, other traditional rulers gathered at the palace included Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Also at the palace were former Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro, former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress Woman Leader in the State, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

Advertisement

Tinubu was on Wednesday declared winner of last Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He polled a total of 8,794,726 votes from the 36 states and the FCT to emerge president-elect ahead of his closest contenders, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,984,520, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes.