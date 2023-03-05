BBTitans: Two Pairs Of Big Brother Housemates Evicted

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Titans housemates – Juicy Jay, Olivia, Yemi Cregx, and Nelisa – have been evicted from the reality show in week eight.

The hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka announced their eviction during the live show on Sunday.

After the pairs were evicted, a disappointed Olivia said she was not surprised by the people that nominated her while Juicy Jay said he “left with no zero regret”

Yemi Cregx, who seemed surprised by his eviction said, “I should have been in there, I don’t know what I’m doing out here. ”

Nelisa in her remark said she didn’t know how she got out after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked why she was evicted.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu resumed his position as co-host after he announced on 19 February that he will not be present during the February 26 eviction show because of Nigeria’s presidential election that was held on 25th February.

Last week, after the nomination show on Monday 27th February, the heads of house, Tsatsii and Ebubu (Royal), were nominated for eviction this week.

Tsatsii had discussed nominations before they took place with housemates other than her partner against the rules of the show. Big Brother reacted by revoking the Heads of House’s powers and privilege to save fellow housemates.

They also lost their immunity from the nomination process as Biggie included them in the nominated list which left them devastated.

Six pairs of housemates that were nominated for eviction this week are Kanaga, and Blue Aiva, (Kaniva), Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle), Yemi Cregx and Nelisa (Yelisa), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone), Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla) and (Royals) Ebubu and Tsatsii.

There was no eviction Last Sunday. There are now 12 contestants competing for the $100,000 grand prize.