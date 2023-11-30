Tinubu Meets England’s King Charles As COP28 Opens In Dubai

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has met with King Charles ahead of the 12-day UN Climate Action Summit (COP28) taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tinubu departed Nigeria on Wednesday hours after presenting Nigeria’s N27.5 trillion 2024 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The summit is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a year climate scientists described as the hottest in human history. Experts also say the impacts of the climate crisis have wreaked havoc on human lives and livelihoods around the world.

The climate summit, being attended by over 160 world leaders, including President Tinubu, will run from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

President Bola Tinubu (right) and King Charles of England

The leaders are expected to take decisive action on climate commitments to prevent further impacts.

Earlier, the State House had revealed that President Tinubu, among other things, plans to remind “developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges” during COP28.

The Presidency also noted that the Nigerian delegation to the summit will “actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.”

During his budget presentation on Wednesday, Tinubu stated “As we approach COP 28 climate summit, a pivotal moment for global climate action, I have directed relevant government agencies to diligently work towards securing substantial funding commitments that will bolster Nigeria’s energy transition.

“It is imperative that we seize this opportunity to attract international partnerships and investments that align with our national goals. I call upon our representatives to engage proactively to showcase the strides we have made in the quest to create an enabling environment for sustainable energy projects.

“Together, we will strive for Nigeria to emerge from COP 28 with tangible commitments, reinforcing our dedication to a future where energy is not only a catalyst for development but also a driver of environmental stewardship.”

According to the UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, the world leaders attending COP20 must deliver a clear message to deepen cooperation and actions to reverse climate impacts.

“COP28 cannot be just a photo-op. Leaders must deliver – the message is clear,” Stiell said.

“And as leaders leave Dubai after the opening summit, their message to their negotiators must be equally clear: don’t come home without a deal that will make a real difference.”

A report recently published by the UN shows that national climate action plans would collectively lower greenhouse gas emissions to 2 per cent below the 2019 levels by 2030.

“The reality is that without much more finance flowing to developing countries, a renewables revolution will remain a mirage in the desert. COP28 must turn it into a reality.

“Replenishing the Green Climate Fund, doubling financial resources for adaptation and operationalising the loss and damage fund are key to keeping 1.5°C within reach while leaving no one behind,” the UN Climate Change Executive Secretary added.