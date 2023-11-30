Sports Minister Opens Up On Peseiro’s Super Eagles Future

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh has provided an update concerning the future of under-fire Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

Peseiro has come under scrutiny for leading the team to a poor start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with draws against lowly-ranked Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Enoh confirmed that he has met with the NFF to discuss the poor performances of the Super Eagles lately.

He said, “I am happy to inform you that just about yesterday or two days ago, I had a meeting with the President, General Secretary and the Technical Department of the NFF regarding the Super Eagles’ underperformance in recent games.

“What we came out of is that you know I’ve had to request that the coach be summoned, and I think at some point next week there’s going to be an engagement with the coach along with NFF chieftains

“All of that is trying to respond to the outcome of these matches, especially the World Cup qualifying games.”

The Minister revealed that a decision will be taken on the future of Peseiro after the Nations Cup in 2024.

He said, “As a Minister, I am deeply concerned with the fortunes of the national team in recent times, but AFCON is around the corner and the contract of Peseiro is tied to the fortunes of the Super Eagles at the football fiesta.

“As a minister, I am concerned that the Nigerian national team is not delivering, not meeting up with our expectations. AFCON is so close that we need to be careful in what decisions we make. But the next qualification rounds for the World Cup – the next match is in June – so it gives us something you know to take decisions going forward.

“AFCON is going to start about January 14. Are we, for example, going to request to fire the Nigerian Coach? I mean, the answer is as good as mine.

“I have found out that in this sector; there are passions and emotions. Where you are seated and where I am providing leadership, you don’t respond. You know you are not driven by passions and emotions. No, you take your time,” Eno stated.

John Eno marked 100 days in office as the Minister of Sports Development in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles have been paired in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, which is expected to start January 13 to February 11 2024.

Nigeria’s first match is against Equatorial Guinea on January 14 before taking on Ivory Coast four days later.