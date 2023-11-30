NDIC Backs CBN Planned Recapitalisation For Nigeria’s Banking Sector

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation has said that planned recapitalisation of the banking industry by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was a step in the right direction, which would help in reaching the $1 trillion economy target.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Mr Bello Hassan, disclosed in his opening remarks at the 2023 NDIC Workshop for Finance Correspondents in Owerri, Imo State.

Advertisement

The CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso had said that it will call for bank recapitalisation to service Nigeria’s $1trn economy.

Speaking on the development, the NDIC Boss said the need to recapitalize the banks was based on the agenda of government.

He said, “The Central Bank has already put forward that they are going to embark on recapitalization. So, it is important for us to just wait and see the clear direction, what that requirement is going to be how much level of recapitalisation will be required.

“As we speak, if you look at the performance of the industry, it is very sound. If you look at the look at the key financial soundness indicators of capital adequacy, liquidity, earnings and quality of assets but certainly, the government is definitely trying to grow our GDP to $1 trillion. You also need bigger banks to be able to play within that space.

Advertisement

“As the government is implementing the agenda of growing the GDP to beyond $1 trillion. You also need bigger banks to be able to play in that space and I believe it is within that context that CBN is looking at recapitalising banks. So, we await the CBN for further details on this recapitalisation process.”

He also said that the Corporation is recovering over N400 billion from debtors of liquidated banks, who are unwilling to repay their debts.

Hassan said, “One of the greatest challenges the NDIC is facing is debt recovery. A lot of customers of banks in liquidation that borrowed are not willing to repay those debts.

“Those debts or those loans that were granted were granted out of deposits of people that were collected by the banks. So, it is only when those debtors pay back that the NDIC would now be able to pay the depositors of those failed banks. With the revision of the 2023 NDIC Act, a lot of powers have been given to the Corporation in order to expedite this process.

“So, we are hoping to leverage that to ensure that we recover more so that we can pay those depositors.

“The value of the debt that we are about to recover if you take into account all the banks in liquidation that is the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), the microfinance banks, the primary mortgage institutions, is well beyond N400 billion, and that is what we are expecting to recover so that we can pay depositors of those banks in liquidation.”

Advertisement

The NDIC MD also said substantial payments have been paid to over 40,000 depositors of the banks in liquidation, adding that over N1.6 billion has been paid out so far.