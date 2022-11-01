Tinubu Promises To End Insecurity In Six Months

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has restated his resolve to enlist more Nigerians into the armed forces, security services, and police to curb insecurity in the country.

Advertisement

Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos when he presented his manifesto to the organised private sector, Tinubu doubled down on his resolve to increase the number of security personnel for the country.

He had made a similar call in 2021, stating that there was the need to recruit 50 million youths into the armed forces. He made that call on the occasion of his 69th birthday colloquial.

The call was criticised by many but was later clarified by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, who said it was an “accidental verbal mistake.”

The former Lagos State governor however said if elected, his administration will deepen the fight against insecurity by evolving a different strategy in the war against counterinsurgency and terrorism.

Advertisement

He said, “We shall enlist more people in the armed forces, security services and the police. Our forces will be given better tactical communications, mobility as well as improved aerial and ground surveillance capacity.

“Through these and other measures, we shall better identify, monitor, track, and defeat these evil groups where they are. They shall have no respite until they surrender or are utterly defeated,” he added.

On his part, the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Kashim Shettima, said their administration will end the insurgency within six months and one year if elected.

Recall Shettima had declared in Lagos earlier in the year during the annual event of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, that “’I will be in charge of security while Asiwaju (Tinubu) will be in charge of the economy.”

He restated the call on Monday while speaking at the event with the organised private sector that, “Within six months and one year, my leader (Tinubu) will mobilise the leadership to end this madness,” the former Borno State governor said.