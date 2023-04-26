Tinubu Relocates From Private Residence Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of his swearing, the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has relocated from his private residence in the Asokoro area of Abuja to a temporary official residence at the Defence House in Maitama.

Tinubu will be sworn in as Nigeria’s next president on May 29. He will be taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari who is serving out his second and concluding tenure.

Tinubu’s relocation was confirmed by one of his spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga.

President-elect Bola Tinubu with VP elect Kashim Shettima moves to Defence House, his official residence pre-inauguration 29 May. pic.twitter.com/CTMDXGn21n — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) April 26, 2023

The official residence, located in the heart of Abuja, was reported to have been recently renovated to befit the country’s next president.

The residence should feature state-of-the-art security to accommodate a president-in-waiting as he prepares for his upcoming duties as the nation’s new leader.

As the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of Tinubu, many Nigerians are hopeful that his administration will bring about positive change and progress, and that his tenure will be marked by transparency, accountability and good governance.

Meanwhile, the inauguration will take place amid petitions against Tinubu’s victory by the presidential candidates of five political parties, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.