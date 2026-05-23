Tinubu Secures 131,096 Votes In Edo APC Presidential Primary

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President Bola Tinubu secured 131,096 votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary conducted across the 192 wards of Edo State on Saturday.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, who served as the returning officer for the exercise, announced the results at the APC Secretariat on Ikpoba Hill, GRA, Benin City, describing the election as peaceful and orderly across the state.

According to the governor, Tinubu defeated his challenger, Stanley Osifo, who secured just one vote across the state.

“The election was peacefully conducted across Edo State. I participated in the election myself as I voted in my ward, and the results have been presented as they are from all the 192 wards in the state, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured 131,096 votes while Osifo scored one vote,” Okpebholo said.

Collation officers from the 18 local government areas presented the results at the party secretariat following the conclusion of the primary.

In Edo South Senatorial District, Tinubu recorded strong victories across the local government areas. In Oredo Local Government Area, he polled 9,177 votes while Osifo got no vote. Tinubu also secured 13,147 votes in Ikpoba-Okha and 10,074 votes in Egor, with Osifo failing to secure any vote in both councils.

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In Orhionmwon, Tinubu scored 6,858 votes, while Osifo recorded zero votes. The president also polled 10,044 votes in Ovia South West and 7,983 votes in Ovia North East, where Osifo secured his only vote in the state. In Uhunmwonde, Tinubu garnered 6,159 votes.

In Edo North Senatorial District, Tinubu won all local government areas convincingly. He secured 4,564 votes in Etsako Central, 7,123 votes in Etsako East, 5,492 votes in Owan East, and 4,139 votes in Owan West, while Osifo recorded no votes in the councils.

Tinubu also polled 7,464 votes in Akoko-Edo and 11,497 votes in Etsako West, with Osifo again failing to secure any vote.

In Edo Central Senatorial District, Tinubu maintained dominance across the five local government areas. He secured 5,441 votes in Esan South East, 4,111 votes in Esan North East, 5,467 votes in Igueben, 6,820 votes in Esan West, and 5,536 votes in Esan Central. Osifo scored zero votes in all the councils.