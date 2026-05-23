APGA Demands Video Documentation For Transparent Anambra Primaries

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The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced mandatory video documentation of the ongoing party primary elections in Anambra to ensure transparency.

This is contained in a public announcement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, on Saturday in Awka.

Opara directed all electoral officers, assistant electoral officers, aspirants, party officials, and members participating in the primaries to comply with the guidelines strictly.

He said the measures were aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and credibility in the conduct of the exercise.

“The submission of comprehensive video evidence from the wards will serve as a mandatory condition for the acceptance and validation of election results.

“The video recordings must clearly capture the accreditation of eligible party members and delegates, queue formation during voting, counting of votes with figures visibly displayed and audibly announced.

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“They must also show the announcement of results by the Electoral Officer, as well as the recording of final results in prescribed forms and other electoral documents,” he said.

Opara warned that any result not accompanied by the required video documentation would not be accepted or validated by the party.

He further clarified the responsibilities of electoral officials, encouraging aspirants to independently record the electoral process for transparency and personal documentation.

Opara advised electoral teams and aspirants to ensure that recording devices are functional, adequately powered, and capable of producing clear audio and visual records of the exercise.

He said the directive was aimed at strengthening transparency, preserving the integrity of the primary election process, and safeguarding the credibility of the outcomes.

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Accreditation started around 10 a.m. and 12 noon in some of the wards including Amawbia Ward I and II located at Community Primary School and Igwedimma Primary School, respectively.

Others include Awka Wards I, II, III and IV at Ayomna Okpala Primary School, Udeozor Primary School, Ndichie Hall, Umudioka and Umuogwali Village Hall.

Meanwhile, in Wards such as Onishta North 2, Ward 14 (post office), accreditation only commenced about 1 pm owing to the delayed presence of Party delegates.