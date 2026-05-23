Abuja Residents Face Power Disruption After Apo Transformer Failure

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that one of the 100MVA 132/33kV transformers at the Apo Transmission Substation in Abuja developed a fault in the early hours of Friday, causing disruptions to electricity supply on some feeders.

TCN, in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, said the transformer tripped at about 12:56 a.m. on May 22, 2026, on differential relay indication while operating on no load.

According to the company, an initial inspection revealed oil spillage around the transformer, while further investigations by its maintenance crew identified faults on the red and yellow phase 33kV bushings of the affected transformer.

The company explained that engineers have successfully restored the red phase bushing, while repair works are still ongoing on the yellow phase.

To minimise the impact on electricity consumers, TCN said it had directed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to temporarily supply customers connected to the affected 33kV feeders through alternative TCN feeders within its network coverage area until repairs are completed.

TCN assured customers that its engineers are working to fully restore the transformer and apologised to AEDC and affected electricity consumers for the inconvenience caused by the incident.