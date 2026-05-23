Tinubu’s Re-Election Will Guarantee Nigeria’s Prosperity – Enang

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Senator Ita Enang, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Akwa Ibom, has said that re-electing President Bola Tinubu will guarantee Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

Enang, who spoke on the APC presidential primaries in Uyo on Saturday, said that the party was ready to re-nominate the president.

The Nigerian Ambassador-designate to Germany said that Tinubu’s ‘bold economic policies’ required full implementation to have the needed impact on the people.

“The president deserves a second term so that he will continue with the reforms he has started; these reforms will take Nigeria to economic prosperity,” he said.

The former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs urged Nigerians to commend Tinubu for taking ‘very bold economic reforming steps’ in the interest of the nation.

He thanked party faithful for conducting themselves peacefully and orderly during the national, state assembly and governorship primaries in the state.

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Enang said that Tinubu had particularly shown interest towards supporting the development of Akwa Ibom.

“Akwa Ibom has benefited from the Tinubu-led administration more than any other government.

“I am confident that with your support, the president will get re-nominated at the end of the primaries.