Ganduje’s Son Joins Kwankwaso’s NDC For 2027 Reps Race

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

AbdulAziz Umar, son of former All Progressives Congress National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency in Kano State under the New Democratic Coalition.

His decision to pick a nomination form under the NDC marks a significant departure from the family’s longstanding alignment with the APC and signals his reported movement into the political camp of former Kano Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

A video circulating on social media showed AbdulAziz speaking about his political ambitions and his engagement with Kwankwaso, publicly confirming his alignment with the former governor’s expanding political network.

The NDC is the party Kwankwaso adopted after his widely reported exit from the African Democratic Congress, and it has been gaining momentum across Kano State, attracting established political figures and grassroots support.

Political analysts say AbdulAziz’s entry into the race is likely to intensify competition in the constituency, with a potentially high-stakes contest expected against an APC candidate in what observers are already describing as one of the more closely watched 2027 races in the state.

His candidacy is also seen as a development that could redraw political alliances in Kano, deepening the rivalry between the Kwankwasiyya movement and the ruling APC structure in the build-up to the general elections.