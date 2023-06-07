Tinubu Seeks European Council’s Support To Tackle Insecurity, Poverty

Nigeria Politics
By Sylvia Okedi
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sought assistance from the European Council to fight insecurity, poverty and other challenges facing Nigeria.

The president, according to a statement by his Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, called on the European Union to come to Nigeria and Africa’s aid as they struggle with security and economic woes.

In a phone conversation, Tinubu called on the President of the European Council, Mr Charles Michel, to assist the country and Africa in strengthening its security and economic development to fight poverty in the country.

The European Council is the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union.

Tinubu said as part of his administrative priority, he would do all it takes to address poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

He urged the EU to take a crucial look at insecurity around Lake Chad and coastal areas, promising to collaborate with the body and other member states.

Meanwhile, Michel congratulated Tinubu again for his emergence as president in Nigeria’s last election, pledging the commitment of the council towards building a strong partnership and cooperation with Nigeria based on mutual respect.

He urged the Nigerian government to continue working with the EU, saying Nigeria is a crucial part of the EU and the international community.

