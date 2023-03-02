Tinubu Support Group Asks Atiku, Obi To Seek Redress In Courts

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A support group of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has urged the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; and other aggrieved presidential candidates in the Saturday’s presidential election to seek redress in the courts.

The group, The Patriots Roundtable, noted that democracy is a continuous process, and Nigeria as a democratic nation is still evolving.

Tinubu was on Wednesday declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Lagos State governor polled a total of 8,794,726 votes from the 36 states and the FCT to emerge president-elect ahead of his closest contenders, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,984,520, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes.

“The presidential election has been won and lost. The great powers of the world have affirmed its validity. Those who feel aggrieved can seek redress in the courts. This nation must move forward .

“Democracy is never an arrival. It is always a continuous process . The Greek began with the Agora where virtually everyone was part of the legislative assembly. The Romans widened it an exclusive assembly. The Americans graduated the process to a representative caucus. This nation is still evolving. It is imperfect. But it is rectifying its own flaws. Let us move forward,” said the Director-General, The Patriots Roundtable, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu in a statement.

Shodipe-Dosunmu said that Tinubu has defeated the furies of fate not because of personal perfection, but because of some inner nudging that no man can begrudge.

“The Jagaban Borgu keeps no malice or lingering enmity. He knows the enemy. He can read through the tableau of mischief and assert his own will.

“Tinubu has gone through the furnace and the furies of fate. His triumph is made. His victory is real. He must now guide like a true shepherd, discerning and hopeful, guiding with the unifying kindness , shining the brightness of the healing light upon this frayed union,” he said.

According to the Director-General, no matter what anyone says or think of Tinubu, they cannot but admire him because of who he is.

“But this much you must acknowledge of the Tinubu mystique: He can weather the bitterest storm , absorb the biggest blows, steady and firm before the withering animosities, unruffled by malice, indifferent to the calumny of the hour ; resolved and focused to the duty of the moment.

“Tinubu can read through the shenanigans of transient favor seekers a thousand miles away. But he may choose to remain mute but not indifferent, certified in his own assertions despite the temptings of belittled time servers.

“Whereas he is the most maligned , challenged and embattled politician in the Nigerian history, he should remain true to his inner self , trusting only in the certified epiphany and the plurality of leadership conclusion as the whims of fate direct.

“Tinubu has now reached an incredible height of the presidency of this great nation. Nothing can diminish this personal achievement. He has reached this height not because of the prodding and the assistance of man,” he said.

Just like he did when he was elected Governor of Lagos State in 1999, Shodipe-Dosunmu urged the President-elect to go for the brightest to help him in realizing his “Renew Hope” agenda.

“Tinubu has triumphed despite the implacable odds. But this victory is the beginning of his race. Like in the days of old when he was freshly minted at the acme of the Lagosian leadership, he must look beyond the cocoon of immediate time-servers, reaching far and beyond the Nigerian isle for the best and the brightest to mend the broken places, rectify the obvious wrongs, change the disintegrating pathways, listen to the plurality of views with the engaging grip to renew the Nigerian hope,” he stated.