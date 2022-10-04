Tinubu Supporters ‘Not Bothered’ By Peter Obi’s Rallies – Ondo APC Chair

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, has said the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 election comfortably because of his huge support base.

He said the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively were no match for Tinubu, whose capacity to turn around Nigeria, he said is unrivaled.

He said this in a chat with our correspondent on Tuesday.

Adetimehin said, “Neither Alhaji Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi is a threat to the APC in this presidential election.There is no doubt whatsoever that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will defeat all presidential candidates and emerge victorious in the coming election in 2023.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has demonstrated his competence when he was governor in Lagos State. He always appoints the best brains irrespective of their religion or ethnicity. His capacity to turn around Nigeria is unrivaled by any of the contestants.

” He has a huge support base all over the country and the northerners love him and they are working for him just like people in other regions.”

The APC chairman said Nigeria needed a leader who is capable and could be trusted by Nigerians, saying the APC candidate is the right persons adding that he would offer effective leadership if elected in 3023.

Asked if the party was not threatened by the huge crowd of Nigerians who attended the rally of Peter Obi in some states, Adetimehin said APC was never threatened by that.

“Don’t be deceived by the crowd and the hyping on social media that somebody is pulling one million man march rally.

“Election proper is not about renting crowd of people who will move around singing and drumming for various reasons,” he added.

He also said competence and readiness to serve should be emphasized far above religious belief of contestants.

According to him, Tinubu had never proved to be a religious bigot,.saying he never did anything against Christians or adherents of other religions when he was governor of Lagos State.

“APC is solidly on ground in all the states and local government areas of the country. We are working day and night selling our message to the people.

” The margin by which APC will defeat others especially during the presidential election will shock some of them.

“In Ondo State, APC is everywhere and that was demonstrated during the governorship election held in 2020. The APC demonstrated it in Ekiti State also despite the noise about a candidate,” he said.