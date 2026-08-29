Kuje Chairman Sued Over Alleged Threat To Expel Non-APC Residents

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Samuel Shekwolo, has been dragged before the High Court of the FCT over an alleged directive that residents must support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or leave the council.

The suit, marked FCT/HC/CV/3984/2026, was filed by Chronicles Reporters News Limited and Mannaseh B.P., a registered member of the African Action Congress (AAC) and resident of Kuje Area Council.

The applicants, represented by lawyers from Pathlegal and Co., are asking the court to intervene over what they described as an alleged threat to their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of expression, association and movement, as well as protection against discrimination.

The case followed a viral video in which Shekwolo was allegedly heard declaring: “I have said in my area council that it’s either you are for the APC or you leave the area council. I am not arguing about it at all.”

The applicants want the court to declare the alleged statement unconstitutional, unlawful and a violation of their fundamental rights under Sections 39, 40, 41 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

They are also relying on relevant provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

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The applicants are seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Shekwolo, his agents, servants and representatives from implementing, encouraging or promoting any form of political expulsion, intimidation, harassment or discrimination against residents based on their political affiliation, belief or opinion.

They are also demanding ₦100 million in exemplary and aggravated damages over the alleged infringement of their rights.

In addition, the applicants want the council chairman compelled to issue a public apology and publish it in two national newspapers.

They have further asked the court to direct relevant security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the alleged statement and determine whether it constitutes an electoral offence under applicable laws, including the Electoral Act 2022.

Speaking on the suit, lead applicant Paul Bem Mannaseh said the case would test the extent to which elected public officials could use the authority of their offices to demand political loyalty from citizens.

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“This is not just another political case. This is a direct assault on the soul of Nigerian democracy,” Mannaseh said.

He argued that holding an elected office does not give a public official ownership of the territory under his administration or the power to determine the political identity of residents.

“No public officer owns the territory he administers. No Nigerian citizen’s right to live, associate and express political opinion can be held hostage to party loyalty. The video is clear, the words are unambiguous, and the law is crystal. There is simply no defence,” he said.

Mannaseh, who said he resides in Kuje and belongs to the AAC, described the alleged statement as a direct threat to opposition supporters living in the area.

“As an AAC member living in Kuje, that statement was a direct threat against me and every opposition supporter in the Area Council. We refuse to be intimidated into silence or forced into exile in our own land. This case is for every Nigerian who still believes that democracy means choice, not coercion,” he said.

The applicants contend that the matter goes beyond ordinary political disagreement because the alleged statement was purportedly made by a serving public official and appeared to link residents’ continued right to remain in the Area Council to their political allegiance.

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They argue that, if established, the declaration raises serious constitutional questions concerning freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of movement and residence, and protection against discrimination.

The suit has also brought renewed attention to the limits of political authority at the grassroots level and whether elected officials can lawfully threaten residents with exclusion from their communities because they refuse to support the political party controlling the local administration.

According to the applicants, Kuje Area Council belongs to all residents irrespective of their political affiliations and cannot be treated as the exclusive territory of APC members or supporters.

They maintain that democratic governance requires citizens to freely support political parties of their choice, criticise government policies, associate with opposition groups and participate in political activities without fear of retaliation, harassment or expulsion.

The applicants are therefore asking the court to determine whether the alleged declaration amounted to an unlawful attempt to condition citizens’ residence and participation in community life on political loyalty.