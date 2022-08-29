Tinubu Understands What Nigerians Need — Transportation Minister

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, is a thorough-bred politician who understands what the people want.

A statement issued by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, on Monday in Akure pointed out that, the minister spoke during the APC stakeholders’ meeting at the Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State as National Leaders of the party continue to reconcile and strategise for success in the 2023 elections.

The minister explained that Tinubu if elected, would use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a thorough-bred politician who understands what the people need,” the minister said.

He added that, “He knows the grassroots and identifies with the masses. I can assure you that it won’t take him long to settle down to work.

“This meeting is very important for us to rub minds and iron out whatever differences exist among party leaders and members so that our victory in 2023 can be total.

“All our candidates have to win convincingly and the only way we can do that is to unite as one big family,” Adegoroye said.

Tinubu, who has created his presidential campaign structure, has been depeening his reach and wooing notable politicians to the party.

National leaders of the party have also been engaged in consultations and rallies to ensure the election of the former Lagos State Governor in 2023.

Over the weekend, former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole also held stakeholders’ meeting to resolve political disfferneces and strategise best ways to engage the electorates towards the realisation of Tinubu’s ambition in 2023.