ICPC Probes Payroll Fraud Allegedly Committed By Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) is said to have commenced investigations into the alleged payroll fraud committed by President Buhari’s new media aide Bashir Ahmad.

The media aide, Ahmad, is said to have committed the fraud through the federal government payroll.

According to ICPC, the media aide’s action was drawn to the commission through HEDA Resource Centre, a public-interest think-tank run by anti-corruption campaigner Lanre Suraju.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua said: “We received a complaint and we have commenced an investigation.

“Our investigation is preliminary at this stage in order to establish accuracy of the information we received and then we take it from there.”

Ahmad is alleged to have been earning salary after leaving office as a presidential media aide.

He had resigned from office in May in order to seek the ruling party’s House of Reps ticket in his home Kano State.

However, despite confirming his resignation, the President’s media aide still continued receiving salaries in May, June and July, until he was exposed by a report done by The Gazette.

He received at least N3,129,530.64 in fraudulent basic earnings, with his allowances and estacodes within the same period.

Ahmad, was earlier this month reappointed by Buhari after failing to win the primaries in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He is also said to have refunded the illicit payments in full to the federal coffers for the months he was not in service.

He also failed to supply evidence of the reimbursement or clarify what actions he took after receiving the first, second and third salaries, as well as federal allowances and estacodes, despite being a private citizen.