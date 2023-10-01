Tinubu Vows Justice In Dealing With IPOB, Boko Haram, Farmer-Herder Crises In South East, North East, Others

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu, at the passing-out parade of Nigerian Defence Academy cadets in Kaduna on Saturday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eliminating poverty, terrorism, and criminality in the country.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, outlined a comprehensive approach to tackling the challenges with a promise to mete out equal treatment to all regions of the country.

Advertisement

He stated, “Whether in tackling secessionist elements, counter-insurgency efforts, pursuing normalcy, or resolving farmer-herder conflicts, every group will be treated equally and given a sense of belonging in our government.”

In his address titled “The Heroes of Nigeria’s Path to Prosperity and Security,” President Tinubu acknowledged the pressing need to address the economic and security issues plaguing the nation.

The president stressed that there was a new era in Nigeria’s national defence and security strategy, with a strong commitment to confront the threats within the West African sub-region.

As Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he expressed dedication to enhancing regional conflict management and development mechanisms.

Advertisement

On the economic front, Tinubu discussed measures to alleviate the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

The measures include reducing taxes on strategic manufacturing industries, distributing grains to vulnerable demographics, providing agricultural inputs, and extending soft loans to small and medium-scale industries.

The President commended the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for its enduring commitment to nurturing exceptional military officers and academic specialists.

The graduating officers were cadets of the 70 Regular Course, Direct Short Service Course 27 (Army) and Direct Short Service Course 31 (Air Force) of the NDA.

Tinubu recognized the importance of investing in scientific research and technological innovations to align with local content policies, asserting that “this esteemed institution was founded to lead the way.”

Advertisement

In attendance at the passing out parade were Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume, and several governors and military chiefs, graced the occasion. The event featured parades, prize presentations to the best graduating cadets, conferment of commission, and the administering of the oath of allegiance.