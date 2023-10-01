BREAKING: Tinubu Approves N25,000 Wage Award To Civil Servants For Next 6 Months

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday approved the payment of N25,000 wage awards for civil servants for the next six months to cushion the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The President said this in his nationwide address to celebrate the 63rd Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria.

Advertisement

He said that the wage award will be paid to civil servants while the federal government take steps to work for the review of the national minimum wage.

The wage award has been one of the demands of the Nigerian Labour Congress that led to the declaration of strike on October 3

THE WHISTLER reports that some of the NLC demands include wage awards, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers, reduction of cost of governance, provision of Compressed Natural Gas, buses, the release of modalities for N70bn for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, and release of officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, among others.