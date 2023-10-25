Tinubu Writes Senate To Confirm ICPC chairman

188 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate on Wednesday, asking for confirmation of Musa Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, whom he nominated as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Recall last week, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment of Aliyu.

The appointment was made sequel to the request by the outgoing chairman of the commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, whose statutory tenure in office still remains over three months before proceeding on pre-end of tenure leave beginning from 4 November 2023.

However, in the request letter by the President, addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and read during the plenary session by the Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Tinubu urged for the confirmation of his nominated candidate, Aliyu.

The President’s letter partly reads: “In compliance with the provision of section 3, subsection 6 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, Establishment Act 2000.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation, by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. Musa Aliyu as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC.”