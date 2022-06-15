Tinubu’s Wife A Pastor, Nothing Wrong With Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Orji Kalu

The Senate Chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked Nigerian Christians and those kicking against a single faith ticket to relax as there’s absolutely nothing wrong in a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Kalu said the wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, is a Christian but married to a Muslim, and wondered why people are complaining about such a ticket.

Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Wednesday, Orji Kalu asked the Christians not to feel threatened in any way because Tinubu’s wife is a Christian.

He said, “Let me tell you, in my house, my wife is the head of the house in reality. Even you men that are here, now that your wives aren’t here, they are the head.

“Like if I wear this clothe, my wife will tell me ‘My dear, this clothe is not good remove it’. Your wife will tell you, you are supposed to eat Akara and Akamu, whether you argue with her, you must take that Akamu and your wife want you to pay children school fees, whether you argue or not, you must pay.

“The Christians should relax because Tinubu’s wife is a pastor and once she’s a pastor, we are protected because she’s not a house wife. She has political knowledge.”

Tinubu’s wife, who currently represents Lagos Central at the Senate, was ordained an Assistant Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in 2018.

There have been warnings and threats including those from the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that such a ticket was dead on arrival.

But Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, joined others who have said competence and ability to deliver the goods for Nigerians should be uppermost and top consideration not a single faith ticket.

The political parties have until Friday the 17th of June to file in all the presidential candidates and running mates as well as Senatorial and Federal House of Representatives candidates with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.