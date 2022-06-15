PDP Distances Self From Wike’s Emergence As Atiku’s Running Mate

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has distanced itself from reports that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been chosen to be Atiku’s running mate.

The party insisted that robust discussion among stakeholders will continue until the right person is chosen to create a winning ticket.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, was refuting reports of Wike’s emergence on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking on Arise News.

Ologunagbe said, “We have a process as a party, because we are organic. We follow through the processes. We recognize the importance of participatory democracy, ensuring that every stakeholder and organ of the party is involved in our decision-making process,”

He explained that, “This is the beginning of the process, consideration and advisory body need to get to the level where, in consultation with the presidential candidate, they will deliberate on who is most suitable.

“That process is ongoing, so any report of a particular candidate at this point is probably premature,” he said.

According to him, the National Working Committee of the party will be meeting today (Wednesday) at 11 am, to provide further input.

He said, “We do our things in processes, the process doesn’t just come like you press a computer and get an answer. We follow the process, because human elements are involved, with interests and concerns. We have considered all interests of the country, particularly in terms of unity and capacity,” he said.

On Tuesday, various reports emerged that Wike had been chosen from the committee set up by the party and scored 13 out of 17 to emerge as the running mate.

This was as the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, had said the party’s running mate would be announced by Thursday, a day ahead of the closing date as set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.